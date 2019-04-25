Advocates Fear New Administration Rules Will Strip Coverage Protections For Transgender Patients, Harm Women’s Care

The first expected rule would replace an Obama administration policy extending nondiscrimination protections to transgender patients. The National Center for Transgender Equality and other advocacy organizations believe the rules will make it easier for providers or insurers to refuse transition-related care based on religious beliefs. A second rule would finalize broad protections for health workers who cite religious or moral objections to providing services such as abortion or contraception.

The Washington Post: Trump Administration Prepares A Rule Civil Rights Groups Worry May Deny Care To Transgender Patients

Trump administration officials are working on a new rule that civil rights organizations fear could essentially blow up the nondiscrimination protections of the Affordable Care Act for LGBTQ individuals and make it easier for hospitals, physicians or insurers to deny care or coverage to transgender people for religious reasons. The debate centers on the word “sex” as it applies to those provisions. Some faith-based health-care organizations protested in 2016 when President Barack Obama’s Health and Human Services Department interpreted the term to include gender identity and transgender people as protected classes. (Cha, 4/24)

Politico: HHS Nearing Plan To Roll Back Transgender Protections

The long-expected rules have alarmed patient advocates and public health groups, which have warned the health department that the rules could harm vulnerable populations’ access to care. Meanwhile, the rules have been eagerly anticipated by religious-rights groups and conservative states that have lobbied for the changes. The controversial rules — which the Trump administration has been scrutinizing for more than a year to prepare for expected legal challenges — have been closely guarded inside the administration, following several media reports on the efforts that sparked backlash and complicated officials’ strategy. Officials say the two health department rules are now expected within the next 10 days. (Diamond, 4/24)

In other news about the administration's policies —

The Associated Press: Court To Hear Washington Challenge To Trump Abortion Rule

A federal judge in Washington state will hear arguments in two cases against new Trump administration rules that could cut off federal funding for health care providers who refer patients for an abortion. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association brought the lawsuits, saying that if the rules take effect next week as scheduled they would curb access to care such as contraception and breast and cervical cancer screening for millions of low-income people. (4/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription