‘Born Alive’ Bills Catch Fire Throughout The States Despite Critics’ Assertions That They’re Unnecessary

There are already laws in existence that protect babies that are born alive, but state lawmakers across the country are rushing legislation through to capitalize on the movement. News on abortion and family planning comes out of Ohio, Florida, Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well.

Politico: State Republicans Challenge Democrats With ‘Born-Alive’ Bills

Republican legislators across the country are rallying behind President Donald Trump's efforts to link Democrats with "infanticide," daring Democratic governors to veto "born alive" bills animating the party's base before the 2020 elections. Bills approved by GOP-run legislatures in Montana and North Carolina this week would penalize health care providers for failing to care for an infant who survives an abortion attempt. The measures, which are also winding through legislatures in Texas and elsewhere, are being pushed by anti-abortion groups that quickly seized on bills in New York and Virginia aimed at loosening restrictions on third-trimester abortions. (Rayasam and Goldberg, 4/20)

The Associated Press: US Judge Blocks Part Of Ohio Ban On Abortion Procedure

A federal judge blocked part of an Ohio law late Thursday that bans the abortion method of dilation and evacuation in most cases, adding to a list of restrictions on the procedure that are or soon could be in legal limbo. Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati ordered the state not to bring criminal charges against doctors who perform the D&E procedure under most circumstances until the case can be fully litigated. Other parts of the law were allowed to proceed. (4/19)

Miami Herald: FL Lawmakers Weigh Broad Parental ‘Bill Of Rights’

The legislation would create a new section of Florida law that would create a parental “bill of rights,” which would establish parents’ authority to direct “the education and care” of their child as well as their “moral and religious training.” It would also broadly give parents a say in any healthcare decisions their children make through their schools or even private providers: including if minors seek help from a counselor. (Koh and Mahoney, 4/21)

The CT Mirror: Faith-Based Pregnancy Center Files Federal Lawsuit Against City Of Hartford

A faith-based pregnancy center in Willimantic has asked a federal judge for an injunction against a controversial Hartford ordinance that requires the religious facility and others like it to disclose whether their staff carry medical licenses. The challenge to the local ordinance comes at the same time lawmakers are considering imposing similar rules on a statewide basis. (Carlesso, 4/19)

Boston Globe: Brandeis University Students Launch Vending Machine That Dispenses Plan B

A student group at Brandeis University celebrated the unveiling of a new health and wellness vending machine on campus last week that gives people immediate access to products like Plan B, the emergency contraceptive used to prevent pregnancy after having unprotected sex. After more than a year of logistics and planning, the group Brandeis Pro-Choice, which “promotes reproductive rights” for students, has turned on the Wellness Vending Machine in the Waltham school’s Shapiro Campus Center. (Annear, 4/19)

