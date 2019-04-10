Maker Of Opioid Addiction Treatment Indicted Over Charges That It Created Nationwide Fraud Scheme To Bilk Medicare

Federal prosecutors claim that Indivior, which makes Suboxone, bilked Medicare, Medicaid and other health care providers out of billions of dollars as they paid for a more expensive version of the drug, believing it to be safer. In other news, the CDC updates three-year-old guidelines on opioid prescriptions to clarify that the agency did not intend for them to restrict painkillers for patients who clinically need the drugs.

Reuters: U.S. Indicts Indivior Over Suboxone Opioid Treatment Marketing

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday the indictment of Indivior Plc and a subsidiary on charges they engaged in an illegal scheme to boost prescriptions of the film version of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone. An indictment filed in federal court in Abingdon, Virginia, alleged Indivior made billions of dollars by deceiving doctors and healthcare benefit programs into believing the film version of Suboxone was safer and less susceptible to abuse than similar drugs. (Raymond, 4/10)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Charges Drug Maker Indivior With Organizing Multibillion-Dollar Fraud

The company said it worked with the Justice Department for years as part of its investigation and “made numerous attempts to reach a settlement that went far beyond what we believe the facts of this case support.” “Indivior’s top priority has always been the treatment of patients struggling with opioid addiction,” the company said. “Indivior does not make pain pills in the U.S. and is not a contributor to the opioid crisis.” (Armental, 4/9)

WBUR: Opioid Maker Charged With Fraud In Marketing Drug As Less Prone To Abuse

Federal prosecutors claim Indivior bilked Medicare, Medicaid and other health care providers out of billions of dollars as they paid for a more expensive version of the drug, believing it to be safer. The criminal charges, filed in the western district of Virginia, stem from a joint investigation that included the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Virginia's state attorney general office, and other agencies. (Mann, 4/10)

Stat: After Three Years Of Controversy, CDC Clarifies Its Opioid Prescribing Guidelines

After protracted debate over federal guidelines for prescribing opioids, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has clarified its position, stating that its three-year-old recommendations were not intended to deny clinically appropriate treatment to patients who suffer acute or chronic pain from conditions such as cancer and sickle cell disease. Those guidelines, which focus on chronic pain except for cancer and end-of-life care, target primary care physicians because family doctors write the vast majority of prescriptions for painkillers. (Silverman, 4/9)

The Washington Post: US Warns Docs Not To Abruptly Halt Opioid Pain Treatment

U.S. health officials Tuesday warned doctors not to abruptly stop prescribing opioid painkillers to patients who are taking them for chronic pain ailments, such as backaches. The Food and Drug Administration said it will add advice to labels on how to taper opioid painkillers, such as OxyContin, Vicodin and dozens of generic pills. Federal and state officials have been fighting a nationwide opioid epidemic, which includes not only legal painkillers, but also illicit drugs like heroin and fentanyl. (Perrone, 4/9)

And in other news on the crisis —

Seattle Times: Seattle Enlisting Bartenders And Bouncers In The Fight Against Opioid Overdoses

Opioid overdoses aren’t a widespread problem in Seattle’s nightclubs, said program creator Scott Plusquellec, the city of Seattle‘s nightlife business advocate. But he wanted to take preventive action as Seattle and King County battle an opioid crisis. “This is an epidemic that will continue to grow and be problematic,” he said. The issue has been compounded recently by the emergence of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic narcotic many times more potent than heroin. The drug, used by health-care professionals to treat severe pain, is also turning up in heroin and other drugs bought on the street. (Blethen, 4/9)

Tampa Bay Times: Proposal To Allow Needle Exchanges Statewide Heads To House Floor

The Florida House is set to take up allowing needle exchanges beyond Miami-Dade, after the House Health and Human Services committee voted Tuesday to advance a bill that would let other counties create their own programs with the approval of their county commissions. CS/HB 171 would expand a state law that created a pilot needle exchange program in Miami-Dade in 2016 — since that pilot was established, injection drug users have been able to trade dirty needles for clean ones at no charge and get connected to wound care and drug treatment. (Koh, 4/9)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Housing, Transportation Emerge As Key Priorities As State's New Addiction-Treatment Program Grows

As part of broader efforts to address the opioid crisis, New Hampshire plans to invest $2.5 million in federal funds toward short-term housing vouchers for patients awaiting treatment. It’s one of several priorities outlined this month in a formal proposal by state health officials to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association (SAMHSA). (Greene, 4/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription