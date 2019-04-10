Senate Negotiations Over Disaster Relief Funding Break Down, Leaving Victims Stuck In Limbo As Congress Takes Recess

Congressional action on emergency aid has been held up since December, due in large part to President Donald Trump’s insistence that Puerto Rico shouldn’t receive any more money. Victims of storms, the fall's deadly wildfires and floods are also awaiting help from the legislation.

Politico: Disaster Aid Talks Collapse As Congress Heads For Recess

Senate negotiations over a disaster relief package have broken down, all but ensuring that Puerto Rico and states stricken by storms, wildfires and flooding will be left waiting for emergency aid until after Congress returns from a two-week recess. Democrats have rejected the latest offer made by Republican appropriators over funding for Puerto Rico, according to three sources familiar with the talks. (Emma and Levine, 4/9)

In other news from Capitol Hill —

CQ: Panel Weighs Expanding Health Access And Religion Protections

Discussions over a bill House Democrats say would expand protections for LGBT Americans faced pushback Tuesday from Republicans, who expressed concerns that the bill would undermine religious liberty. The House Education and Labor Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services is the second committee to discuss a bill (HR 5, S 788) that would add language to consider sexual orientation and gender identity as a protected class for employment, housing, public accommodations and programs that use federal funding like Medicaid, Medicare, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, Veterans Affairs clinics, and plans sold on the individual market. (Raman, 4/9)

