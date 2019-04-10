Trump May Delay Change That Could Cause Medicare Drug Premiums To Jump 19% Until After 2020 Election

The monthly cost to individual seniors from the Trump administration's proposed change could rise by about $6. While that may not a large amount, it would not go unnoticed by seniors on fixed incomes. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging the president to sign a bill to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

The Washington Post: Medicare Drug Prices: Trump Could Delay Hikes On Part D Premiums Until After 2020

The Trump administration is taking steps that could delay premium spikes for Medicare prescription drug beneficiaries until after President Trump’s 2020 reelection bid. The moves could alleviate a looming problem for Trump in key states. Individual premiums for Medicare prescription drug insurance could jump 19 percent next year under the president’s plan to purge Medicare of the rebates that drug manufacturers pay to firms that manage pharmacy insurance. (Rowland, 4/9)

The Hill: Pelosi: 'We Must Hold The President To His Campaign Promises' To Lower Drug Prices

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday said President Trump should fulfill a campaign promise by signing a bill that would let Medicare negotiate drug prices. “Together we must hold the president to his campaign promises to ensure that he signs this legislation when it reaches his desk,” Pelosi said in a speech to the American Hospital Association conference. “Every time I speak to him he says, ‘Yes, yes we've got to lower the cost of prescription drugs.’ We want to enable him to do that.” (Sullivan, 4/9)

