Cancer Is Especially Dangerous For Immigrants In South Texas. Here's Why.
When an undocumented immigrant in a Texas border county gets a cancer diagnosis, it can be a death sentence because of a lack of public hospitals. (Charlotte Huff, 4/23)
Political Cartoon: 'The Best Medicine?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'The Best Medicine?'" by Darrin Bell.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
Finding Answers In A Patient's Voice
New technology
Could help doctors recognize
Vets' PTSD.
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if you want us to include your name. Keep in mind that we give extra points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Summaries Of The News:
Trustees' Report Paints Grim Picture Of Medicare's Insolvency, With Hospital Fund Expected To Be Depleted By 2026
Total Medicare costs are expected to grow from 3.7% of gross domestic product in 2018 to 5.9% by 2038. Lawmakers have been struggling to come up with a solution for the country’s eroding entitlement programs, which have been at the center of a political tug of war between Republicans and Democrats for years.
The Associated Press:
Medicare, Social Security Face Shaky Fiscal Futures
The financial condition of the government's bedrock retirement programs for middle- and working-class Americans remains shaky, with Medicare pointed toward insolvency by 2026, according to a report Monday by the government's overseers of Medicare and Social Security. It paints a sobering picture of the programs, though it's relatively unchanged from last year's update. Social Security would become insolvent in 2035, one year later than previously estimated. (Taylor, 4/22)
The New York Times:
Social Security And Medicare Funds Face Insolvency, Report Finds
Meanwhile, Medicare’s hospital insurance fund is expected to be depleted in 2026 — the same date that was projected a year ago. At that point, doctors, hospitals and nursing homes would not receive their full compensation from the program and patients could face more of the financial burden. “Lawmakers should address these financial challenges as soon as possible,” the trustees of the program wrote. “Taking action sooner rather than later will permit consideration of a broader range of solutions and provide more time to phase in changes so that the public has adequate time to prepare.” (Rappeport, 4/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Spending To Shoot Up By 2038, Trustee Report Says
Reserves in the trust fund that covers Medicare Part A decreased by $2 billion to a total of $200 billion at the end of last year, according to the report. Another concern is that the trust fund's spending is "expected to be slightly higher than last year's estimates." In 2018, the Part A trust fund's spending exceeded income by $1.6 billion. While Medicare can dip into reserves to cover the shortfall, it cannot borrow money from other sources per federal law. Part A spending is slightly higher than last year's estimates because of higher-than-projected 2018 spending and higher projected payment updates. (King, 4/22)
Reuters:
Medicare Hospital Fund Reserves Likely To Be Exhausted In 2026: U.S. Report
U.S. healthcare costs are expected to be a hot topic during the 2020 presidential campaign, with uncertainty around possible cost-cutting solutions already weighing on healthcare stocks this year. Senator Bernie Sanders, among a large field of contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, has unveiled a "Medicare-for-All" plan that would eliminate private insurance and shift all Americans to a public healthcare plan. (4/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
Social Security Costs To Exceed Income In 2020, Trustees Say
More broadly, rising Social Security and Medicare costs are also expected to weigh on the federal budget. Both programs together account for 45% of federal spending, excluding interest payments on the national debt, and have contributed to larger deficits that are set to exceed $1 trillion a year starting in 2020. Monday’s projections “almost mislead people into a false sense of complacency, when in the meantime these are the programs that are going to drive up budget deficits,” said Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a right-leaning think tank. Over the next 10 years, he estimates, Social Security and Medicare benefit shortfalls will account for 90% of larger budget deficits. (Davidson, 4/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
Medicare B Costs For Retirees Projected To Rise
Medicare’s trustees projected Monday that the standard monthly premium in 2020 for Medicare Part B, which covers doctor visits and other types of outpatient care, will increase by $8.80 a month to $144.30. A final figure is expected in the fall. The increase comes after the Part B premium for most people rose modestly in 2019 to $135.50, from $134 in 2018. Even though Medicare Part A, which covers hospitalization, is free for most people 65 and older, Medicare Part B charges a monthly premium that currently ranges from $135.50 to $460.50, depending on a beneficiary’s income. (Tergesen, 4/22)
CQ:
Medicare's Financial Projections Same As Last Year
Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., pledged to continue working to strengthen the program. "Today's Social Security report shows little overall change in the financial condition of the program. Meanwhile, we continue to see how the Medicare trust fund has not recovered from years of Republicans' harmful policies," he said in a statement. "Americans pay into these essential programs throughout their working lives, and they expect to receive the benefits they've earned." (Clason, 4/22)
The Hill:
Social Security Won't Be Able To Fund Full Payouts By 2035
Rep. Kevin Brady (Texas), the top Republican on the committee, said both parties should work together to reform the program. "Today’s Trustees Report is an important reminder that the time to act is now," Brady said. Budget watchdogs said that the longer reforms to the program are put off, the more painful they will be to carry out. (Hellmann, 4/22)
CQ:
Social Security Disability Fund Exhaustion Pushed Out 20 Years
Disability Insurance benefits under Social Security will remain solvent 20 years longer than projected just last year, according to a new report from the agency's trustees. The forecast remains bleak for the main Old-Age and Survivors Insurance program, which is still projected to become insolvent by 2034, same as in last year’s report. At that point, the program would be able to finance only 77 percent of scheduled benefits unless lawmakers make changes. (Sword, 4/22)
Bloomberg:
Top Trump Health Official Rips ‘Medicare for All’ After New Forecast
The Trump administration’s top Medicare official used an annual report on the program’s fiscal outlook to attack proposals by some Democrats to expand government health-care coverage to all Americans. The federal trust fund that finances much of the health-care program for the elderly and disabled is projected to run out in 2026, the same year forecast in the most recent projections published in June, trustees for Medicare said in a report Monday. (Tozzi, 4/22)
Through New Pay Model, CMS Wants To Reward Primary Care Physicians For Keeping Patients Healthy, Out Of Hospital
HHS Secretary Alex Azar says the new primary care experiment will transform the U.S. health system, and “move [the nation] toward a system where providers are paid for outcomes rather than procedures, and free up doctors to focus on the patients in front of them, rather than the paperwork we send them.” This new initiative is the most sweeping attempt to date to change primary care. While the program is voluntary, the administration hopes that as many as one-fourth of all primary-care doctors will participate.
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Administration Launches Program To Rein In Medicare Costs
The Trump administration is launching a program to offer new ways of paying primary-care doctors, including flat monthly payments to physicians and higher payments for medical practices specializing in the chronically ill, as a way to lessen the costs of Medicare’s usual fee-for-service system. Seema Verma, the Medicare administrator under President Trump, said the flat-fee method and other payment alternatives could be a path for the Medicare payment system to achieve better outcomes for patients instead of the current fee-for-service method that creates “perverse incentives to offer more care.” (Burton, 4/22)
Stat:
U.S. Health Officials Unveil Experiment To Overhaul Primary Care
The initiative, called CMS Primary Cares, includes five new payment options for small and large providers, allowing them to take varying levels of financial responsibility for improving care and lowering costs. It broadly seeks to change how primary care is delivered in the U.S. by rewarding doctors for improving management of patients with chronic illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure, and averting expensive trips to the hospital. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called the program “an historic turning point in American health care” that is projected to enroll a quarter or more of the 44 million Americans served by traditional Medicare. (Ross, 4/22)
Modern Healthcare:
CMS To Launch New Direct-Contracting Pay Models In 2020
Larger practices and health systems would have additional choices, which could be very lucrative but pose steeper risks. Under the first "professional option," providers would assume 50% of the risk, including savings and losses. Under the "global option," providers would take on full risk. There is also a "geographic option," in which health systems or insurance plans could assume the risk for the total cost of primary care for a swath of communities within a particular region. Most of the newly announced Innovation Center models will launch in January 2020. The geographic option is projected to begin in mid-2020. (Luthi, 4/22)
CQ HealthBeat:
Medicare Proposal Would Set Flat Monthly Rates For Primary Care
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate’s health committee, praised the administration’s emphasis on primary care, which he said influences whether patients need more expensive specialty care or hospital services. "This focus on the nation’s more than 300,000 primary care doctors is the right way to create better experiences, better outcomes and lower costs for patients," he said. (Siddons, 4/22)
Expected Rule Would Make It Easier For Doctors, Insurers To Deny Care Or Coverage For Transgender Patients
The Trump administration rule, which may come as soon as next week, could weaken or eliminate an anti-discrimination provision enshrined in the health law. The provision says patients cannot be turned away because they are transgender, nor can they be denied coverage if they need a service that’s related to their transgender status. Meanwhile, a new study suggests that transgender adults have a higher risk of poor health than those who are cisgender.
The Hill:
Trump Poised To Roll Back Transgender Health Protections
The Trump administration appears ready to roll back health care protections for transgender people, and advocates are gearing up for a fight. A proposed rule from the Department of Health and Human Services that’s expected in the coming days would make it easier for doctors, hospitals and insurance companies to deny care or coverage to transgender patients, as well as women who have had abortions. (Weixel, 4/23)
Reuters:
Transgender U.S. Adults Have Higher Risk Of Poor Health
Transgender adults may be more likely to have unhealthy habits and medical issues that negatively impact their quality of life than people whose gender identity matches what it says on their birth certificates, a U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined survey data from 3,075 transgender adults as well as 719,567 adults who are cisgender, meaning their gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth. (4/22)
Pharma Pumps Near Record-Breaking Amounts Of Money Into Lobbying As Pressure Over Prices Ramps Up
The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America trade group, which represents 37 drug companies, spent $9.91 million in the first quarter. But while some companies have increased their lobbying spends by eye-popping amounts, others are tightening their wallets.
Stat:
PBMs, Under Fire From Trump, Spend A Record Sum On Lobbying
Lobbying disclosures filed on Monday revealed a flurry of pharmaceutical industry activity, including the largest-ever expenditure for the trade group representing pharmacy benefit managers. The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association spent a record-breaking $1.49 million on lobbying in the first quarter of 2019, the most it has ever spent in a three-month span, according to a STAT analysis of the latest lobbying disclosures. The all-time record comes as the lobbying organization is vocally opposing a Trump administration proposal to ban certain rebates from drug companies to PBMs that could fundamentally threaten the industry’s business model. (Facher, 4/23)
Bloomberg:
Pharma Lobby Nears Spending Records With Drug Prices Under Fire
The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America trade group, which represents 37 drug companies, spent $9.91 million in the first quarter, up from $6.03 million during the last quarter of 2018, and just shy of its record a year earlier, according to disclosures filed with Congress before a Monday deadline. Drug companies are facing an unprecedented threat to their pricing practices as the president and lawmakers from both parties have targeted the high costs of drugs. That has become one of the few areas of bipartisan agreement in an otherwise divisive political climate. (Brody, 4/22)
The Hill:
Some Drug Companies Boost Lobbying Efforts Amid Scrutiny From Congress
AstraZeneca spent more than $1 million on lobbying in the first three months of 2019, compared to the $600,000 it spent during the same time last year. Bristol-Myers Squibb spent $1.2 million between January and March of this year, up from last year's $800,000. Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly both slightly increased their spending on lobbying this year to about $1.4 million each. (Hellmann, 4/22)
Despite Massive Carnage From Rout, There Are Signs That Investors Aren't Panicked About Health Care
Option prices for the $18.1 billion Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund have increased over the past few days, diverging from those on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. But they’re not yet pricing in “an extreme level of fear that would be consistent with a capitulation in sentiment,” experts say. Meanwhile, despite all the volatility in the field, nearly all large health insurance companies gave their CEOs pay raises in 2018.
Bloomberg:
Goldman Says Health-Care Options Show Little Fear Amid Rout
Given the health-care rout that’s wiped out $234 billion of market value in April, you’d be forgiven for thinking investors are panicking. Options prices show they aren’t, according to Goldman Sachs & Co. The S&P 500 Health Care Index fell as much as 0.4 percent on Monday, pushing its decline in April to 6.8 percent. It’s the only major industry group that has fallen this year as concerns deepen about disruptive policy proposals in Congress, including “Medicare-for-All” legislation that would replace private medical insurance with a government-run system. (Darie and Calderone, 4/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Health Insurer CEOs Score Big Paychecks Despite Public Scrutiny
Nearly all of the largest publicly traded health insurance companies gave their CEOs a pay raise in 2018. That includes UnitedHealth Group, whose CEO David Wichmann's total compensation reached $18.1 million. That's an increase of 4.3% over Wichmann's 2017 total compensation. Based on stock options exercised and stock awards that vested in 2018, Wichmann's realized compensation totaled $21.5 million. The company—which includes the nation's No. 1 health insurer, UnitedHealthcare, and the fast-growing health services subsidiary Optum—said in its annual proxy statement that Wichmann makes about 316 times the company's median employee salary. (Livingston, 4/22)
Lawyers For Elizabeth Holmes Lament Sheer Enormity Of Documentation U.S. Has Compiled On Theranos Scandal
At a hearing on Monday to set the date of a trial for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her deputy Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, Judge Edward J. Davila appeared sympathetic to the lawyers' plight. “It’s only millions of pages,” Davila said wryly. “What’s the problem?” Davila discussed the potential of a start in April of next year, but delayed the decision until July.
The Wall Street Journal:
Elizabeth Holmes Gets Delay In Trial-Date Decision
Lawyers for Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes on Monday fought off efforts by the U.S. government to set a trial date as the two sides argued over the enormity of evidence involved in the case and the difficulty in lining up high-profile witnesses. Ms. Holmes and her former deputy, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who both appeared in court on Monday, were charged last year with lying to doctors and patients about their blood-testing startup’s test results and misleading investors about the company’s financial health. In addition to 20 years in prison, they face fines of more than $2 million apiece, as well as additional restitution to victims. (Copeland, 4/22)
Stat:
Elizabeth Holmes To Return To Court In July To Set Possible Trial Date
Holmes and Balwani are charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud. They each face a maximum of 20 years in prison and up to $2.7 million in fines, a figure that doesn’t include any cash the government might demand as restitution for the alleged fraud. Holmes and Balwani have each pleaded not guilty. (Robbins and Garde, 4/22)
San Jose Mercury News:
Theranos' Holmes Seeks 'Exculpatory' Evidence In Criminal Case
A lawyer for Holmes told a federal court judge Monday that the defense team was expecting documents from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Those documents, lawyer Kevin Downey said, are “in many instances exculpatory.” However, assistant U.S. attorney John Bostic told the judge that what Holmes’ team receives will depend on “whether the prosecution is deemed to have access to the documents in possession of those agencies.” (Baron, 4/22)
Government Officials Desperately Scour Country To Find Somewhere To Hold Detained Immigrants
A national spotlight has been on the health and care of immigrants who are in U.S. custody, even as facilities face mounting pressure of an influx of detainees. In one initiative examined earlier this year, Department of Homeland Security officials looked at housing migrant children at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
The New York Times:
ICE Faces Migrant Detention Crunch As Border Chaos Spills Into Interior Of The Country
Federal immigration authorities faced with overburdened detention centers are scouring the country to find space to house migrants as the crush of asylum seekers that has overwhelmed the Southwest border spreads deep into the nation’s interior. With mounting federal initiatives to hold more and more migrants in custody, officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which oversees long-term detention centers for migrants, are looking for additional space that can be rented inside existing jails, as well as fast-tracking the deportations of current detainees and releasing as many migrants as possible into the country to make room for newcomers. (Dickerson, 4/22)
In other news on immigrants and health care —
Kaiser Health News:
Sparse Treatment Options Complicate Cancer Care For Immigrants In South Texas
Edgar carries a red folder bulging with paperwork, bills and medical records. Before his lung cancer diagnosis in September, he had about $11,000, he said, money he was saving to purchase a used truck and to pay an immigration attorney to pursue legal residency. By February, it was gone, and Edgar was relying on friends and family to cover doctor appointments, food and other basics. His treatment had been complicated by a collapsed lung. “I’m not able to work — I’m breathing with just one lung,” said the 50-year-old painter, who asked to be identified by only his first name because he’s an undocumented immigrant from Mexico. (Huff, 4/23)
WBUR:
At The U.S.-Mexico Border, Volunteer Medics Step In To Care For Migrants
Some migrants arrive in need of medical care. Others become sick while they're in government custody. Volunteer medics are stepping in to provide care once those families are released. (Falk, 4/23)
As Country Wages War On Largest Measles Outbreak In Decades, There's Been Radio Silence From The White House
President Donald Trump’s absence in the national conversation about the measles outbreaks has prompted some debate in the public health community about whether he should be playing a more active role. Meanwhile, another 71 cases were reported last week, bringing this year's total to 626.
Stat:
As Calls For Measles Vaccination Rise, It's Crickets From The White House
When children visiting Disneyland in 2015 contracted and then transmitted measles across the country, President Barack Obama lent his voice to the containment campaign. “You should get your kids vaccinated. It’s good for them,” he told an interviewer. “There is every reason to get vaccinated. There aren’t reasons not to get vaccinated.” A few years earlier Obama was photographed getting immunized against H1N1, the flu virus that triggered the 2009 pandemic. Gerald Ford famously got vaccinated in the 1976 “swine flu” pandemic scare. Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton created and expanded programs to immunize children against childhood diseases. White House photographers recorded Ronald Reagan getting multiple flu shots. (Branswell, 4/23)
The Associated Press:
New York Outbreaks Drive US Measles Count Up To 626
Outbreaks in New York state continue to drive up the number of U.S. measles cases, which are approaching levels not seen in 25 years. Health officials say 71 more cases were reported last week, with 68 of them from New York. That brings this year's total to 626. That is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported for the whole year. The most before that was 963 cases in 1994. (4/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
Measles Cases In U.S. Continue To Climb
New York City health officials have said they expect the number of cases to increase over the next several weeks after Passover, one of the holiest Jewish celebrations, when there are large get-togethers. Many of those who have contracted measles in the current outbreaks are children, including babies too young to be vaccinated. Some of the sick have been adults, including those who were vaccinated. (McKay, 4/22)
Reuters:
U.S. Records 71 New Measles Cases In Week As Outbreak Spreads
The U.S. outbreak is part of a worldwide rise in the once nearly eradicated disease. The World Health Organization reported last week that global cases had risen nearly four-fold in the first quarter of 2019 to 112,163 compared with the same period last year. A vocal fringe of parents in the United States oppose vaccines believing, contrary to scientific evidence, that ingredients in them can cause autism or other disorders. (4/22)
The Washington Post:
Measles Outbreaks: U.S. Measles Tally Rises To 626 Cases, Nearing A Record, CDC Reports
Meanwhile, the rise in measles cases prompted the Food and Drug Administration on Monday to stress the importance of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, saying large, well-designed studies confirmed its safety and effectiveness long ago and demonstrated it is not associated with the development of autism, false information that anti-vaccine groups have claimed for two decades. “We cannot state strongly enough – the overwhelming scientific evidence shows that vaccines are among the most effective and safest interventions to both prevent individual illness and protect public health,” Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. (Sun, 4/22)
Los Angeles Times:
Measles Cases Investigated By L.A. County Public Health Officials
Los Angeles County public health officials said Monday that they’re investigating a measles cluster after reports of residents acquiring the vaccine-preventable virus. Over the past few weeks, L.A. County has four confirmed measles cases linked to one another after international travel, and an additional single case of measles after international travel. These numbers exclude Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments. (Cosgrove and Karlamangla, 4/22)
Houston Chronicle:
Liberty-Dayton Hospital To Host MMR Clinic With Free Vaccinations Saturday
The Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center and First Liberty National Bank have partnered together so sponsor a one-day clinic with free MMR vaccine shots on Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to noon. ... As recently as late Friday, there were at least 465 recent cases in 19 states including Texas. ... The day the clinic was announced, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) sent an email to health providers across the country cautioning the potential for outbreaks during the holidays. The CDC has vaccination rates that they prefer for each community to have and the Houston area is at 87 percent of the required 90 percent. (Taylor, 4/23)
The Hill:
US Will Soon Break Record For Measles Cases In A Year
The U.S. will soon break the record for the number of confirmed measles cases this year after health officials found dozens of new measles cases in the last week. As of April 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified 626 cases of measles in 22 states across the country, an increase of 71 cases and two additional states in the past week. (Weixel, 4/22)
Sacramento Bee:
Vaccine Opponents Protest California Bill To Cut Exemptions
The proposal — Senate Bill 277 — cut the personal belief exemption from a list of approved reasons not to immunize a child.The new law dealt a major blow to anti-vaccine advocates who relied on religion or philosophical convictions to avoid vaccinations. California parents who wanted to send their children to school now had to vaccinate their kids. Now [Richard] Pan is taking his defense of California’s vaccination system a step further with a measure that would put the decision to grant any exemptions in the hands of a state public health official. (Wiley, 4/23)
Georgia Health News:
Social Media Cracking Down On Vaccine Skeptics
The state of Georgia requires children to be vaccinated for diseases such as diphtheria, polio, hepatitis and measles. (There are religious and medical exemptions.) But health officials worry that misinformation about the safety of vaccines has circulated online and interfered with progress against infectious diseases. (Herbert, 4/22)
Many Dentists Not Equipped To Handle Patients With Unique Needs Like Those With Autism, Developmental Disorders
Some patients with developmental disabilities are unable to endure even regular dental exams or cleanings without general anesthesia. But most dentists don’t offer it and getting insurance to cover it for routine dental work is often a struggle. In other public health news: sugary drinks, skipping breakfast and permanent daylight saving.
The Washington Post:
Autism Makes Dental Care Difficult And Expensive
When Ava Terranove began feeling oral pain last July, her parents took her to her regular dentist. The dentist determined that Ava, who has an autism-like condition, needed two root canal procedures to treat infected teeth. Because of her developmental disability, Ava, now 15, requires general anesthesia for nonroutine dental work. The dentist, like most of his peers, was not equipped to provide it. (Tuller, 4/22)
CNN:
Drinking Water Linked To Fewer Sugary Drinks -- And Calories -- In Kids
Children and teens who drink water are less likely to consume sugary beverages throughout the day, according to a new study. Researchers analyzed data from 8,400 children and teens ages 2 to 19 collected between 2011 and 2016 as part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which is administered yearly by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Parents and kids were asked to recall what the children had consumed in the previous 24 hours, and the calories were added up. (Bracho-Sanchez, 4/22)
The New York Times:
Skipping Breakfast May Increase Stroke And Heart Risks
Skipping breakfast may increase your risk for cardiovascular disease. The connection, found in a study of 6,550 adults aged 65 to 75, was particularly strong for stroke. Almost 60 percent of the participants had breakfast every day, a quarter on some days, and 16 percent rarely or never. All were free of heart disease at the start of the study. Over an average 17 years of follow-up there were 2,318 deaths, including 619 from cardiovascular diseases. (Bakalar, 4/22)
CNN:
How Permanent Daylight Saving Time And Later School Starts Could Affect Health
About 70 countries around the world nudge their clocks back and forth each year -- but some people want to "spring forward" permanently, citing health and other benefits. Some of those same people are also pushing for later school start times, but experts argue the benefits for tired teenagers could be canceled out by permanent daylight saving time, according to correspondence in the journal Current Biology. The authors argue that California lawmakers pushing for both policies are "confused." (Nedelman, 4/22)
Kansas Bill Requiring Clinics To Tell Patients About Abortion Reversal Medication Vetoed By Democratic Governor
"This unwarranted legislation will create confusion and could be harmful to women's health," said Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. However, the Legislature seems to have the votes to override the veto if lawmakers want to once they return from break. Abortion and family planning news comes out of Tennessee and New Hampshire, as well.
The Associated Press:
Kansas' New Governor Vetoes Mandate On Abortion 'Reversal'
Kansas' new Democratic governor on Monday vetoed a measure that would require clinics and doctors to tell their patients about a disputed treatment to stop a medication abortion after a woman has taken the first of two pills. The action by Gov. Laura Kelly, an abortion-rights supporter, sets up a confrontation with a Republican-controlled Legislature that has had solid anti-abortion majorities for more than two decades. Supporters of the abortion "reversal" bill appeared to have the two-thirds majorities needed in both chambers to override Kelly's veto once lawmakers return on May 1 from a weekslong break. (Hanna, 4/22)
Kansas City Star:
Kansas Gov. Kelly Vetoes Abortion Pill ‘Reversal’ Bill
Non-surgical, or medical, abortions are carried out with a sequence of pills. The first, Mifepristone, more widely known as RU-486, stops the growth of the fetus by blocking the hormone progesterone. Misoprostol, taken about two days later, makes the uterus contract to complete the abortion, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or ACOG. Some pro-choice gynecologists and lawmakers say medical abortions can be halted if the mother is given a dose of the hormone progesterone before the second pill is administered. The hormone is often used to prevent miscarriages. (Korte, 4/22)
The Associated Press:
Tennessee Lawmakers Send Governor 'Triggered' Abortion Ban
A proposal that would effectively outlaw most abortions in Tennessee if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade is headed to the governor's desk. State lawmakers in both the House and Senate overwhelmingly advanced the legislation on Monday, with just a handful of Democrats voting against. The legislation is expected to be signed into law after newly elected GOP Gov. Bill Lee has repeatedly promised to support any bill that limits abortion in Tennessee. (Kruesi and Mattise, 4/22)
NH Times Union:
Planned Parenthood National President Thanks NH Delegation For Support
The national president of Planned Parenthood visited New Hampshire on Monday, thanking members of the Granite State’s congressional delegation for their support of women’s health initiatives and their opposition to pending restrictions to a federal funding program set to take effect next month. After touring a health center in Derry, Dr. Leana Wen spoke to a gathering at New England College’s Concord campus about the potential ramifications that a so-called domestic gag rule on Title X funding could have on millions of patients who rely on it for basic medical needs. (Alden, 4/22)
In Revised Opioid Lawsuit, Connecticut Describes Sackler Family Telling Doctors Addiction 'Not Caused By Drugs'
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the new allegations “demonstrate the callous indifference” with which Stamford-based Purdue Pharma and its former president, Richard Sackler, approached their work. Other news on the opioid epidemic comes from Florida and Ohio, as well.
The CT Mirror:
CT Files New Allegations Against Purdue, Sacklers In Opioid Lawsuit
Connecticut stepped up its legal fight with Purdue Pharma Monday, adding new defendants, a new charge and new allegations of wrongdoing by the Sackler family to a complaint that says the company and its wealthy owners promoted deadly opioid addiction. The amended lawsuit, which was initially filed in December, says Stamford-based Purdue, the maker of OxyContin and other addictive pain relievers, and the Sacklers told doctors addiction was “not caused by drugs,” but instead was the result of “susceptible individuals.” (Radelat and Carlesso, 4/22)
Tampa Bay Times:
Opioid Lawsuit Bill Stalls In Florida Committee Chaired By Sister-In-Law Of Walgreens Lobbyist
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is suing the nation’s largest drug makers and distributors, accusing them of recklessly supplying Floridians with millions of drugs per year. But a bill that is critical to the lawsuit moving forward has stalled in the committee of a powerful lawmaker: Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto. The Fort Myers Republican said her committee won’t hear it because of concerns that it could invade the privacy of patients. She said her objections aren’t related to her brother-in-law. (Mower, 4/22)
Columbus Dispatch:
Three Wrongful Death Lawsuits Settled, One New Filed Against Mount Carmel, Husel
The Mount Carmel Health System has settled three of what Monday became 28 wrongful-death lawsuits, including a $250,000 settlement in the death of a 78-year-old woman cared for by a physician accused of ordering excessive amounts of painkiller for at least 35 intensive-care patients, court documents show. The $250,000 settlement was reached in the May 29, 2017, death of Lora Stone of the South Side, who was given a “grossly inappropriate dosage” of the opioid fentanyl ordered by former Mount Carmel Dr. William Husel, according to a lawsuit filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. (Viviano and Wagner, 4/22)
New Voice Analysis Technology May Take Tricky Guesswork Out Of Diagnosing PTSD
While some veterans try to hide their symptoms of PTSD, a new voice analysis algorithm might help doctors spot and diagnosis those people who need care. “We thought the telling features would reflect agitated speech. In point of fact, when we saw the data, the features are flatter, more atonal speech. We were capturing the numbness that is so typical of PTSD patients," said Dr. Charles Marmar, a psychiatry professor at NYU. In other health and technology news: artificial intelligence, kids' screen time, apps and personal data, and an email breach.
The New York Times:
The Military Wants Better Tests For PTSD. Speech Analysis Could Be The Answer.
Post-traumatic stress disorder has long been one of the hardest mental health problems to diagnose because some patients try to hide symptoms while others exaggerate them. But a new voice analysis technique may be able to take the guesswork out of identifying the disorder using the same technology now used to dial home hands-free or order pizza on a smart speaker. A team of researchers at New York University School of Medicine, working with SRI International, the nonprofit research institute that developed the smartphone assistant Siri, has created an algorithm that can analyze patient interviews, sort through tens of thousands of variables in their speech and identify minute auditory markers of PTSD that are otherwise imperceptible to the human ear, then make a diagnosis. (Philipps, 4/22)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Artificial Intelligence Tool Can Detect PTSD From Patient Voices, Study Suggests
A computer program can analyze the voices of war veterans and determine which of them have post-traumatic stress disorder with 89 percent accuracy, according to a study published this week in the journal Depression and Anxiety. The results suggest voice could be a biomarker for PTSD, providing the basis for an objective test to diagnose the disease. (Pattani, 4/22)
NPR:
Alphabet's Google And Verily Develop AI For Health
One of the biggest corporations on the planet is taking a serious interest in the intersection of artificial intelligence and health. Google and its sister companies, parts of the holding company Alphabet, are making a huge investment in the field, with potentially big implications for everyone who interacts with Google — which is more than a billion of us. The push into AI and health is a natural evolution for a company that has developed algorithms that reach deep into our lives through the Web. (Harris, 4/22)
Arizona Republic:
Safeway Stores Offering Health Care Powered By Artificial Intelligence
Virtual health kiosks opening up inside in Arizona Safeway stores are similar to using the self-checkout line for groceries — only in this case, the commodity is medical care. There's no doctor or nurse inside the walk-in Akos Med Clinic. Rather, the clinics use technology powered by artificial intelligence and augmented reality to gather symptoms and vitals, as well as determine possible diagnoses. (Innes, 4/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
It’s Grandparents V. Parents In The Battle Over Kids’ Screens
Grandparents have long indulged their grandchildren with sweets, toys and late bedtimes, often to the dismay of the parents stuck in the middle. But concerns about screen time and cellphone usage are creating a whole new set of issues. When they hear that the grandparents are giving the children extra screen time, parents debate whether to lay down the law or let it go. Grandparents themselves are wondering: What’s the big deal? Usually, neither side wants to rock the boat too much. Grandparents don’t want to lose time with the kids and parents don’t want to lose the babysitting. (Jargon, 4/23)
The Washington Post:
Smoking And Depression Apps Are Selling Your Data To Google And Facebook, Study Finds
The pitch: Health apps for users who are battling depression or want to quit smoking. The problem: Many of the apps designed to track a user’s progress are sharing the personal details they collect with third parties, like Google and Facebook, without consent. That’s according to a study published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open. Researchers say the findings are especially important in mental health, given the social stigmas and the risks of having sensitive information shared unknowingly. (Siegel, 4/22)
Modern Healthcare:
EmCare Email Breach Exposes Data From 31,000 Patients
An unauthorized user recently accessed several employee email accounts at physician-staffing firm EmCare, compromising personal information from roughly 31,000 patients. EmCare said it became aware of the data security incident "recently," leading to an internal investigation. It has engaged a forensic security firm to determine the scope of the breach, according to a notice the company posted online Saturday. EmCare determined on Feb. 19 that the email accounts in question contained patient data, including some names, dates of birth, clinical information and Social Security numbers. (Cohen, 4/22)
State Highlights: Illinois Lawmakers Examine Bill That Prevents Steep ACA Price Hikes; California Police Back Measure To Prevent Fatal Shootings
Media outlets report on news from Illinois, California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Kansas and Texas.
Chicago Tribune:
As Health Insurance Prices Soared, 'The State Was Powerless To Stop It.' The House Just Passed A Bill To Change That.
In recent years, many Illinois consumers were socked with steep price increases when buying health insurance on the Obamacare exchange. A bill that’s gaining traction in Springfield, however, could prevent that. The bill would give the Illinois Department of Insurance the power to say no to certain sky-high price increases proposed by insurance companies for plans sold to individuals and small businesses. The bill wouldn’t apply to plans offered by large employers. (Schencker, 4/22)
The Washington Post:
California Police Promote Measure To Limit Fatal Shootings
Round two gets underway Tuesday in California’s fight over how best to limit fatal shootings by police through nation-leading reforms. State legislators are debating a measure that proponents said would set a national precedent by creating statewide guidelines on when officers can use lethal force and requiring that every officer be trained in ways to avoid opening fire. (Thompson, 4/23)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Hospital Bills, Errors, Colonoscopies Among Philly’s Biggest Health Cost Concerns
Since joining the Philadelphia Inquirer a year ago, I’ve been studying your medical bills. I’ve talked to insurers, hospitals, economists and analysts about the problems you’ve experienced; and written about what I found out. Everyone seems to have a medical bill horror story and while they’re each unique, there are some common themes. (Gantz, 4/22)
Boston Globe:
Mass. Foster Care Oversight Plagued By Conflict Of Interest, Advocates Say
Child advocates are calling for the creation of an outside, independent agency to regularly review foster care placements in Massachusetts, saying the current system is rife with conflicts of interest and lacks transparency and accountability. Under the current system, the Department of Children and Families is responsible for reviewing its own performance, something the advocates say is ineffective. (Lazar, 4/22)
Los Angeles Times:
Mentally Ill Homeless People Keep Going To Jail. But A Study Says L.A. County Can Fix That
On a typical day, thousands of homeless and mentally ill people are behind bars in Los Angeles County’s jails. But more than half of them would be good candidates to divert into housing with supportive services instead, according a new study from the Department of Health Services. If enough housing and services were available, nearly 3,000 people in custody at any given time would be eligible for release — either before their trials or before finishing their sentences. The study, released Monday, shows the potential to break the well-worn cycle of homelessness, incarceration and return to homelessness, said Peter Espinoza, a retired judge who heads the Office of Diversion and Reentry. (Smith, 4/22)
Kansas City Star:
Kansas Requires More Financial Disclosure For Nursing Homes
Nursing home managers — most of them from out of state — had fallen behind on bills for basics like food and utilities, putting residents’ health and safety at risk. Now the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly have come together on a plan to keep it from happening again. Lawmakers this month passed a bill requested by the Kelly administration that will require much more financial information from people who apply for licenses to operate nursing homes. (Marso, 4/23)
Texas Tribune:
Solitary Confinement Hard To Escape For Texas Inmates With Mental Illness
Psychiatry experts have agreed that solitary confinement can harm any prisoner, but it is especially detrimental for those with mental illness: the isolation and sensory deprivation often exacerbates symptoms and leads to increased suicide attempts. As part of an attempt to decrease the use of solitary confinement, the Texas prison system in 2014 created a mental health therapeutic diversion program to shift isolated inmates back into the general housing population. (McCullough, 4/23)
Boston Globe:
Auditor Concerned That Communication Issues Hurt Foster Children’s Education
Foster children often bounce from school to school, suffer chronic absenteeism, experience disciplinary problems, and drop out more frequently than their peers. Yet poor communication between state child welfare administrators and local schools and conflicting regulations create significant hurdles and educational delays for abused and neglected children as they are moved from foster home to foster home, according to a new state auditor’s report. (Lazar, 4/23)
The Hill:
Trump's Gag Rule Jeopardizes Preventative Care For Women
Title X-funded health centers also serve as the point of entry into the health care system for millions of Americans - the majority of women cite these health centers as their sole source of care, and the number of men participating in the Title X program has nearly doubled since 2006. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Title X-funded health centers play a vital role in HIV prevention and treatment, and therefore Trump’s overall "Ending the HIV Epidemic" strategy. However, Trump’s gag rule will cut off access to millions of patients who rely on Title X for critical preventative health services — including HIV screening. (Sequoia Ayala, 4/22)
Seattle Times:
Real Solutions To Homelessness, Addiction And Crime Require A Balanced Approach
Homelessness and how to address its social, public health and criminal implications has stirred strong reactions from every corner of our region and unfortunately has led to polarization about how to solve some of the toughest issues our communities face.Rather than engage in another round of “I’m right and you’re wrong” we should make constructive change and do something about these problems. A good start would be to recognize there are numerous different pathways that lead to homelessness, and that criminal-justice-based interventions, including the leverage of incarceration for criminal behavior, can and should be a part of our conversation. (Steve Strachan, 4/22)
Stat:
What Tom Brady And Beyoncé Can Teach Surgeons
Surgeons must perform at the top of their game day in and day out. So do athletes, singers, and other professionals, but a mistake in surgery has far greater ramifications than a fumble or a missed note. Top performers in highly specialized fields get there with some combination of natural talent and hard work. But even the most elite — the Tom Bradys of sport, the Beyoncés of music — turn to coaches to help ensure their best performance. Should surgeons? (Jason C. Pradarelli, 4/22)
The Hill:
Chicken Products Contaminated With Feces Aren't 'Wholesome'
There is nothing “wholesome” about chicken products contaminated with feces. But as long as feces aren’t visible to the naked eye when chickens are on the inspection line, the U.S. Department of Agriculture slaps a “wholesome” label on them and unwitting consumers are exposed to fecal contaminants, according to testing conducted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, as well as testing conducted by the Consumer Reports. It dribbles out of the chicken package onto their kitchen counters, cutting boards sponges and taints the other foods they are preparing. The public deserves to know about this health risk. In 2011, the Physicians Committee sampled 120 chicken products from 15 grocery store chains in 10 U.S. cities; 48 percent showed fecal contamination. (Neal Barnard, 4/22)
The Washington Post:
The ‘Uncured’ Bacon Illusion: It’s Actually Cured, And It’s Not Better For You.
When was the last time you read a story where the villain was celery? Pull up a chair. Food and agriculture are complicated, and I end up writing a lot of click-proof pieces chock full of eye-glazing detail concluding that there’s no easy answer. So it’s a pleasant change of pace when I encounter an issue that is black and white. Crystal clear. A no-brainer. (Tamar Haspel, 4/22)
Sacramento Bee:
California Health Insurance Should Cover Fertility Treatments
Yes, infertility is a medical disease. It’s recognized as such by the American Medical Association, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the World Health Organization. But the insurance industry doesn’t see it that way, choosing to view childbearing as elective. (Buffy Wicks, 4/23)
Atlanta Journal Constitution:
A Way To Widen Health Care Access While Managing Costs
As many Democrat candidates for president ramp-up their campaigns and begin stumping for early votes, we will likely hear more about their plans to provide free healthcare or “Medicare for All” as a way to rally support. Providing affordable healthcare while keeping spending in check is no easy feat. But in signing a Medicaid waiver bill into law in March, Gov. Brian Kemp signaled that’s the approach he will take in his effort to improve health care access for poor and middle-class Georgians. (Dan Weber, 4/20)
Concord (N.H.) Monitor:
Medical Residents Visit Homebound
Those who choose to work with the elderly often cite early life relationships that resulted in a fondness for this particular demographic. As a final-year medical student, I used to stare at the ceiling and ask myself, “Do I want to be an obstetrician or a geriatrician?” I loved both! For this, I chose family medicine. Based at Concord Hospital, the three-year residency program prepares us for comprehensive, full-spectrum family medicine practice. Now in our final year at the New Hampshire Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency, the eight graduating residents are gearing up for transition into independent practice this summer. For almost all, this will undoubtedly include caring for older adults. (Brian McKenna, 4/22)